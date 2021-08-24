Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MODV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MODV. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of MODV opened at $192.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $193.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.33.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

