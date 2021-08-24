Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 37.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,031 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 12.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 475,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 46,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 20.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 52,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $36.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

