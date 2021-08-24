Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $502,000 Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,078 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 65.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.38.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

