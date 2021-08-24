Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIX shares. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

