Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total transaction of $28,040,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total transaction of $28,012,747.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total transaction of $28,062,219.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $27,336,372.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $27,559,769.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00.

FB opened at $363.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

