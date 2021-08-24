Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $367.15. 236,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,049,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.33. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

