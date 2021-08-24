Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,613 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $192,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Facebook by 52.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 58,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total value of $27,630,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,209 shares of company stock valued at $893,960,342 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.20. 517,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,049,094. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

