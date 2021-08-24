Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 14.3% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $68,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.20. 517,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,049,094. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.