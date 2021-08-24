FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00130615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00160208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,100.00 or 0.99603118 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.97 or 0.01004078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.05 or 0.06836403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.