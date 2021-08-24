Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fastenal traded as high as $56.16 and last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 30232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,736,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

