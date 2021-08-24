F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $897.28

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 897.28 ($11.72) and last traded at GBX 893 ($11.67), with a volume of 255583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.63).
The company has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 862.40.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.
About F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT)
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
