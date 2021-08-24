Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.67 Million

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post sales of $225.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.44 million and the highest is $235.99 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $208.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $897.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $879.96 million to $918.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $971.68 million, with estimates ranging from $919.61 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.95. 271,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,423. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.