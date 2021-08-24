FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Increased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.3% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.21. 103,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.99. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $211.99 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

