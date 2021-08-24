Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS FQVTF traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

