Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 5,562 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.