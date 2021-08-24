Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.03 Million Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.95. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

