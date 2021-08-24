Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 741 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.72. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

