Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,286 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $519,000.

EFAV stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86.

