Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,593 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE BAH opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

