Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $263.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.