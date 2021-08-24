Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.44 and a 52-week high of $116.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

