Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,858,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $671.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $659.85. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $28,968,480. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

