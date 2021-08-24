Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 80,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

