Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

