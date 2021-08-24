Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Worthington Industries worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,778,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 490.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WOR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.60.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

