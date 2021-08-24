Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. McAdam LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

