First Ascent Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,679 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,660,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 840,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56.

