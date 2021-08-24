First National Co. (FXNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

First National has increased its dividend payment by 214.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First National alerts:

NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First National has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First National from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.