First National Co. (FXNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.
First National has increased its dividend payment by 214.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First National has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97.
First National Company Profile
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
