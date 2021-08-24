Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00.

FISV stock opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

