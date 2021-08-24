FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 230,084 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

NYSE FLT opened at $261.23 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

