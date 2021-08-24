Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93. Fluor has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fluor by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after buying an additional 269,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 41,370 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Fluor by 95,486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 56,337 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
