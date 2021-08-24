Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93. Fluor has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fluor by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after buying an additional 269,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 41,370 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Fluor by 95,486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 56,337 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

