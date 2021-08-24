Flux Tops 1-Day Volume of $455,699.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $30.50 million and $455,699.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00329265 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00140753 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00158168 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002374 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 184,271,120 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

