Folketrygdfondet Grows Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 339,134 shares during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group comprises about 2.6% of Folketrygdfondet’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Folketrygdfondet owned about 5.57% of Golden Ocean Group worth $88,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 640,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOGL shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

