Forbes J M & Co. LLP Invests $602,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000.

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

