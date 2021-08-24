Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 404 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,937,000 after acquiring an additional 221,685 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 33.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 55,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 544,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,692,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.78. The stock had a trading volume of 49,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $352.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

