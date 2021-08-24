Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $63.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Freedom has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.57% and a net margin of 40.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freedom will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 29.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 131.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

