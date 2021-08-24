FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers Sells 740 Shares

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $24,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $274.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%. Analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

