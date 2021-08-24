FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Insider Robert B. Fuller Sells 1,968 Shares of Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $66,124.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $274.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in FS Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

