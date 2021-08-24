Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on FNKO. DA Davidson upped their price target on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $18.77. 5,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,352,354 shares of company stock valued at $30,520,353 in the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 144.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

