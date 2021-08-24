FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Issued By KeyCorp

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

