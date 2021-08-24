FY2021 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $9.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.95.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $162.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.