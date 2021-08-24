Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAMB opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on GAMB. Truist Securities began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

