GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

GGN opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 253,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

