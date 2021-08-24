GamyFi Platform Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Million (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 42.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00006438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00161145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,529.25 or 0.99933213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.37 or 0.01017653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.28 or 0.06634642 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamyFi Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamyFi Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

