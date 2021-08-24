Gary D. Fields Sells 501 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAON traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,344. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.58. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AAON by 102,363.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 88.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 102,282 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.