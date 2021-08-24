GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie decreased their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.33.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.01. GDS has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 318.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.