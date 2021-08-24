General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,555,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,568 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of General Motors worth $506,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after acquiring an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,208,000 after purchasing an additional 315,057 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.18. 29,834,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,971,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

