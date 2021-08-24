Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.54. Genetron shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 806 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.
Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.