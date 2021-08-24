Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.54. Genetron shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 806 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Genetron in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genetron during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 257,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,993,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after purchasing an additional 223,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 261.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 632,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 457,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.