Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.57.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $48.58 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.