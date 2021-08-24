Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $278.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.70 million and the highest is $282.90 million. Gentherm posted sales of $259.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

THRM stock opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

